Property sales down 19%

The Land Registry recorded 6,967 sale and purchase agreements for all building units in December, down 19.2% on November, but up 31.6% year-on-year.

The total consideration for sale and purchase agreements in December was $47.5 billion, down 33.3% on November but up 29.8% year-on-year.

Among the sale and purchase agreements, 3,550 were for residential units, down 47.3% on the previous month and down 12.2% year-on-year.

The total consideration for residential units was $32.9 billion, down 46.7% compared with November but 10.2% more year-on-year.

The public made 378,242 land register searches during the month.