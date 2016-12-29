A new haven for mountain bikers

Thrill trails: Chief Engineer of the Civil Engineering & Development Department Mak Chi-biu says the new mountain biking training ground will boast trails of varying levels of difficulty for practice and competitions.

Ready for rough rides: The refurbished and expanded mountain biking network in South Lantau covers trails of varying gradient and terrain for riders to hone their skills.

With a new training venue and revamped trails amid verdant greenery, South Lantau is certain to become a hip hangout for local mountain bikers.

A network of trails on South Lantau has been refurbished and expanded by the Civil Engineering & Development Department.

The project has two phases.

Recently completed, the first phase covers improvement works done on three existing trails: the one from Mui Wo to Pui O, the trail in Chi Ma Wan and a section of the pathway from Pui O to Kau Ling Chung.

As part of the improvement works, warning signs, distance and coordinate markers were installed to enhance the safety of the sport.

As mountain bikers are keen to try different maneuvers like jumping on tracks with varying gradient and terrain, other features are also added to the existing trails to let riders hone their skills.

One example is the building of rolling mounds on the trails so that riders can jump their bikes.

Director of Trail of the Mountain Bike Association Nick Dover, who was consulted for the project, said the new design will make the sport more enjoyable and safer for everybody.

"It's a mix-used trail, so we have hikers, bikers and sometimes dog walkers and trail runners. There are lots of different people on these trails."

More challenging trails to come

Scheduled to be completed by the end of next year, the second phase involves the construction of a training ground of 4.5 hectares near Lai Chi Yuen Tsuen and the construction of new trails in Chi Ma Wan.

The department's Chief Engineer Mak Chi-biu said the training ground will boast trails of varying levels of difficulty for practice and competitions.

"The training ground will be divided into different zones to accommodate players of different skill levels. There will [also] be some common facilities like toilets, water fountains, shelters and kiosks for first aid."

Having consulted experts from the UK and Singapore on the design of the training venue, the department has also sought the views of local cycling athletes and enthusiasts.

For Mr Dover, doing his beloved sport will no longer be a bruising experience.

"[You can] see I have got scratches all over me. Hong Kong is a tough trail to learn on. So [having] a training ground and a place where [people] can learn in progression is really important."