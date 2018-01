Students from primary and secondary schools are invited to enrol in the Hong Kong Flower Show 2018 drawing competition.

The Jockey Club Student Drawing Competition aims to enhance the awareness of plant conservation and the natural environment.

The theme of this year’s competition is Joy in Bloom and it will be held on the first day of the flower show on March 16.

Students can draw floral exhibits or garden displays.

The show will run until March 25 in Victoria Park.

