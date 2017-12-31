Disabled get into the groove

Martial artiste: Jackey also won gold in the Men's Single Freestyle Class 1 event by portraying Kung Fu Panda.

Martial artiste: Jackey also won gold in the Men's Single Freestyle Class 1 event by portraying Kung Fu Panda.

Couple choreography: Jackey Ma (right) and his wife Teresa Chan won a silver medal in the duo Latin Class 1 event.

Couple choreography: Jackey Ma (right) and his wife Teresa Chan won a silver medal in the duo Latin Class 1 event.

In synch: Evina's dance partner Derek Choi appreciates her dedication to her art.

In synch: Evina's dance partner Derek Choi appreciates her dedication to her art.

Labour of love: Evina Wong's passion for dancing has helped her to overcome her disability.

Labour of love: Evina Wong's passion for dancing has helped her to overcome her disability.

Dancing is a form of expression that usually engages the entire body. However, not everyone can move every limb they have.

People with a passion for dance and music do not let their disabilities stop them from hitting the dancefloor.

The dedication of several disabled Hongkongers to pursue their passion has won them success in international dance competitions.

Dance-able

When she was just a year old, Evina Wong was infected with polio. Since then she has been unable to walk with her left leg.

She started dancing three years ago and fell in love with the activity. She has been representing Hong Kong in international competitions since last year.

"I cannot walk but I can dance, even in a wheelchair. I like music also. Dancing to music is such a happy thing to do."

Her partner Derek Choi is 35 years younger than she is. He started dancing when he was nine.

Despite his experience, he said he has learned more from dancing with Evina.

"She knew nothing about dancing when I met her three years ago. Sometimes my attitude was not very good when she could not do the moves.

"It was hard for her but she kept practising and her dancing improved. I really appreciate her hard work."

Big effort, big rewards

The pair achieved good results in the 2017 World Para Dance Sport Championship in Belgium in October.

They ranked first in the world in Combi Standard Class 2 after the competition.

Evina said: "Getting good results motivates me to do better. We make a good team and I hope we will dance even better and get greater results in the future."

The Hong Kong team won three medals in Belgium - a gold, a silver and a bronze - marking their best result in the competition.

Jackey Ma won the gold.

"I was portraying Kung Fu Panda in this dance. It helped me win the gold medal in the Men's Single Freestyle Class 1 event in the competition."

And this was not his first gold medal.

He has been dancing for a decade and won gold in the 2014 Asian Para Games in Korea in the Combi Latin dance event. The result meant even more to him than his achievement in Belgium.

"It was different. My wife was with me this time. She not only supported me, she danced with me."

Spousal support

His wife Teresa Chan is a disabled track athlete who learned to dance last year. She said participating in the competition was a dream come true for her.

"It was always my dream to dance beautifully with my husband on the dance floor."

It was their first time to compete together overseas and they won a silver medal in the duo Latin Class 1 event.

Jackey said their support for each other during the competition improved their performance, and they had to overcome many obstacles to achieve this success.

"Competing in Europe is expensive. We also encounter many difficulties physically.

"However, we have overcome so many difficulties in our lives in wheelchairs over all of these years. We will not give up, as we have the sporting spirit."

Their next target is the famous Blackpool Dance Festival, an annual ballroom dance competition held in the UK since 1920.

The couple wants to promote wheelchair dancing in Hong Kong and around the world.

Jackey added: "Although the competition does not have an event for wheelchairs, any dance format is welcomed.

"We are not perusing any medals or ranking. All we want is to perform once at the event, because if we can dance in Blackpool the world will know people can dance in wheelchairs."