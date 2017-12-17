More anniversary events to come

Historical treasures: A highlight of the Silver Age exhibition at the Maritime Museum is a Wang Hing silver repousse tea set from the first half of the 20th century.

Historical treasures: A highlight of the Silver Age exhibition at the Maritime Museum is a Wang Hing silver repousse tea set from the first half of the 20th century.

Two exhibitions and a poon choi feast will be held in the coming days to celebrate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s 20th anniversary.

The Silver Age: Origins & Trade of Chinese Export Silver exhibition will be held at the Maritime Museum from December 19 to February 25, displaying 200 exquisite exhibits sourced from the Guangdong Museum, the HSBC Archives, the Museum of History, the Museum of Art and prominent local collectors.

The expo also features a talk, a curator’s tour and a workshop to held in January.

The Hong Kong North District Flower, Bird, Insect & Fish Show 2017 will be held from December 22 to 27 at Fanling Recreation Ground to promote appreciation of biodiversity and sustainable development.

Activities include sightseeing seminars, reptile care talks, competitions, dance performances and origami workshops.

Another celebratory event, a poon choi feast will be held on December 23 from 12.30pm to 5.30pm at Kwai Chung Sports Ground, with traditional Chinese poon choi to be served at 70 tables for families in need and Halal poon choi at 30 tables for members of ethnic minorities.

A total of 1,200 tickets will be given out to members of the event host, the Hong Kong Community Network,.

The feast features a free festival which includes Indian henna painting, Arabic word-writing, painting, balloon-twisting, taekwondo and an exhibition on the countries along the Belt & Road.

Call 3955 1568 for enquiries.

