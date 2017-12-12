New CHP website launched

The Centre for Health Protection launched its revamped website today to give the public easier access to health advice.

The site provides a one-stop health information hub, is more user-friendly and is equipped with an enhanced search engine.

It includes sections that allow prompt access to information related to different stages of life and different thematic Department of Health webpages.

With a new interface, the website enables users to view key information such as health alerts and response levels for different infectious diseases at a glance when entering the landing page.

The site menu has been regrouped to allow easier navigation. New features also include health tips which give daily and seasonal health information and an embedded Centre for Health Protection Facebook Fanpage in the Traditional Chinese version.

New personalised features include the "My Health" button, which enables users to bookmark their favourite pages in the centre's website for quick reference later.

Users can also subscribe to the centre's publications by registering to receive notifications from the MyGovHK portal on the latest issues.

In addition, new buttons have been added to allow users to share health information easily to social media such as Facebook or Twitter, or via email or WhatsApp. Each individual webpage is also assigned a unique QR code for sharing information.

To facilitate web surfing with tablet computers and mobile phones, responsive web design is used on the website which will detect the device used and adjust the character size and elements in webpages automatically for a smoother experience.

Click here for the new webpage.