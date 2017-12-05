Tsing Yi leisure building opens

Big fun: The Tsing Yi Southwest Leisure Building children's play room is the biggest of its kind in Hong Kong.

Big fun: The Tsing Yi Southwest Leisure Building children's play room is the biggest of its kind in Hong Kong.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah opened the Tsing Yi Southwest Leisure Building today.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr Lau said the building's completion shows the Government's efforts to provide leisure and sports facilities in the community and to encourage the public to exercise regularly and have a healthy lifestyle.

Located on Chung Mei Road, the building has a sports centre, a swimming pool, and ample indoor and outdoor open spaces for public relaxation.

The sports centre features a 15-metre-high climbing wall - the first outdoor climbing wall in Kwai Tsing District.

The centre also has a multipurpose arena for ball sports, activity rooms, dance rooms and a children's play room which is the biggest of its kind in Hong Kong.

Open year-round, the swimming pool is the district's first indoor heated pool.