First self-service library opens

Relaxing reading: Hong Kong's first self-service public library station has opened in Sai Wan Ho.

Hong Kong's first self-service library station was launched today to offer round-the-clock services.

Located outside the Island East Sports Centre in Sai Wan Ho, the station has 300 English and Chinese books which can be borrowed.

Its stock is replenished every day.

Readers can use their library or Hong Kong identity cards to borrow and return books, pick up reserved materials and pay library fees with Octopus at the station.

It has a barrier-free design to create a comfortable reading environment for the public.

Environmentally friendly construction materials including bamboo have been used to bring more natural light into the station, reduce energy consumption and enable natural ventilation.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department said the station has been rolled out on a trial basis to promote reading in the community.

It will launch two more self-service libraries at the Cultural Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui and a location near Tai Wai MTR Station in Sha Tin in the second half of next year.

