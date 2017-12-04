HK wins bowling gold

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah today congratulated Hong Kong bowlers Wu Siu-hong, Michael Mak and Eric Tseng for winning the Men's Trios event in the 2017 World Bowling Championships in Las Vegas.

They are the first local athletes to win the category.

Mr Lau praised them for demonstrating excellent team spirit and doing their best to win the gold medal.

"They created history for Hong Kong. We are very delighted and proud of their achievement," he said.

The Hong Kong team also won silver and bronze medals in the Men's Doubles and Women's Singles categories.