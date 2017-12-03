Sophia Chan to attend health meeting

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan led a delegation to Haikou today to attend the 16th Joint Meeting of Senior Health Officials of the Mainland, Hong Kong & Macao.

Organised by the National Health, Family & Planning Commission, the meeting to be held tomorrow will provide a platform for medical officials and experts from the three places to share their experience and discuss public health and medical issues.

Prof Chan will deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the event.

Participants will discuss issues relating to health co-operation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area, an ageing population, R&D collaboration, and developments in rehabilitation services.

A co-operation agreement on healthcare training in response to an ageing population will be signed during the meeting.

Prof Chan will return to Hong Kong on December 5.

Under Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi will be Acting Secretary during her absence.