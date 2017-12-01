EU eggs passing safety checks

The Centre for Food Safety has ceased hold and test arrangements for eggs from the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France and Italy.

The centre started holding the eggs for testing at import level in August.

All EU countries have since conducted control measures to ensure eggs exported to Hong Kong are not contaminated with fipronil and are in compliance with regulatory requirements.

All 226 eggs tested so far have been satisfactory.

The centre will maintain liaison with the EU and the poultry trade to safeguard public health.