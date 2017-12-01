Foster care allowances raised

Foster care allowances were raised by more than 20% today to enhance support for needy families and to recruit more foster families.

The Government proposed in last January's Policy Address to increase foster care allowances and provide 240 additional foster care places in phases, raising the total number of places to 1,310.

The Social Welfare Department will also introduce an extra incentive payment for foster families taking care of children under the age of three.

It has been collaborating with foster care agencies to encourage more households to become foster families.

The Foster Families Service Award Presentation Ceremony is held on a biennial basis to recognise and commend households for their long-standing commitment to foster care service.

People interested in foster care service can visit the department's website for information.

