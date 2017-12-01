Tree pruning safety upgraded

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department has implemented new measures to better protect wildlife during tree pruning work.

It released today the findings of its investigation into a June 6 tree pruning incident in Tai Po involving nesting birds.

It attributed the incident to a lack of knowledge on wildlife protection, improper pruning practices and insufficient supervision of tree management workers.

It said improvement measures have been or will be implemented following the investigation.

The department's tree teams have been reminded to be alert when conducting tree work and to not disturb wild animals and the environment when conducting the work.

The department will review its policies, guidelines and procedures on tree management and enhance refresher training for frontline staff on tree pruning techniques.

It will liaise with other government agencies to explore the revision of guidelines to cover the protection of wild animals in tree work, and will review the organisation, resource requirements and deployment of tree teams to identify areas for improvement.

