Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

E-cigarette regulation to strengthen

December 01, 2017

The Government will strengthen the regulatory framework for e-cigarettes and will report to the Legislative Council on the issue within this legislative year.

 

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan made the statement today, saying evidence collected globally shows e-cigarette smoking is harmful.

 

Prof Chan said the Government's tobacco control measures and strategies are multipronged, covering not only legislation but also education, taxation and smoking cessation assistance.

 

"Given the relatively low smoking prevalence in Hong Kong, it is even more important for us to help those who cannot quit or find it very difficult to quit smoking.

 

"In the past 10 years we have increased tobacco duty and (tried) to make reference to the World Health Organization's recommendation on tobacco duty.

 

"In the coming years we will be looking into the effectiveness of our multipronged tobacco control measures in order to work on our future strategies.

 

"There is a need for the Government to strengthen the regulatory framework for e-cigarette(s) in Hong Kong."



Top
Anti-drug campaign