Rent subsidy to extend

The Community Care Fund announced today it will extend the offering of subsidies to Comprehensive Social Security Assistance households living in private housing and paying rent exceeding the maximum allowance under the assistance scheme.

The beneficiaries are not required to submit applications.

The Social Welfare Department will identify eligible households according to their previously reported rental information.

The monthly subsidy will be either 50% of the portion of the rental amount exceeding the maximum rent allowance or 15% of that allowance, whichever is the less.

The subsidy will be disbursed annually in one go.

Subsidies for the first and the second years will be deposited directly into bank accounts in late January 2018 and January 2019.

The programme, implemented in 2011, was launched annually in September 2013 to 2016 to relieve households' financial burden arising from rent increases.

Click here for details.