Primary healthcare committee set up

The Government announced the establishment of the Steering Committee on Primary Healthcare Development today.

It will work on a blueprint for the sustainable development of primary healthcare services.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said the committee will formulate models to provide services via district-based medical-social collaboration.

"We aim to encourage the public to take precautionary measures against diseases, enhance their capability in self care and home care, and reduce the demand for hospitalisation," she said.

The committee will be supported by the Working Group on District Health Centre Pilot Project in Kwai Tsing District to move forward with establishing a pilot district health centre in Kwai Tsing.

The government-funded centre will have a new operation mode and will boost public awareness on disease prevention and health self-management. It will also provide support for the chronically ill.

The centre will tap into local resources for services like nursing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and counselling on the use of medication.

Prof Chan has appointed committee and working group members for a three-year term from December 1.

Click here for the membership list.