Cultural forum gets underway

Cultural connection: Chief Executive Carrie Lam (right) and Minister of Culture Luo Shugang (left) witness the signing of cultural co-operation arrangements between Hong Kong and the Mainland.

The 10th Asia Cultural Co-operation Forum Ministerial Panel was held in Hong Kong today.

Cultural ministers from 10 Asian countries discussed enhancing co-operation to promote the development of culture and the arts.

Minister of Culture Luo Shugang addressed the panel discussion session while other ministers from the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Korea, Laos, Japan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan also spoke.

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are Belt & Road countries joining the forum for the first time.

The forum is being held today and tomorrow.

Speaking at the panel discussion session, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah said since 2003 the forum has become the premier platform in Asia that brings together officials to share insights and experience in furthering arts and cultural development.

Cultural exchanges are made easier and faster in a more globalised, urbanised and technologically advanced world, driving forces for positive changes, Mr Lau added.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung hosted a luncheon for the delegations, while Chief Executive Carrie Lam hosted a gala dinner for the delegations and local cultural leaders.

Mrs Lam and Mr Luo also witnessed the signing of the Agreement between the Mainland & Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Enhancing the Arrangement for Closer Cultural Relations, and the Agreement on Exchange & Closer Co-operation Arrangements in the Area of Cultural Heritage between the HKSAR Government & the Ministry of Culture & the State Administration of Cultural Heritage.