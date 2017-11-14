Health chief observes vaccine administration

Bolstering immunity: Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan (left) observes the administration of pneumococcal vaccinations to Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui Nursing Home residents.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan visited the Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui Nursing Home today to observe the administration of pneumococcal vaccinations to its residents.

The residents received a dose of free 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13) under the Residential Care Home Vaccination Programme.

Noting PCV13 was introduced to strengthen elderly people's immunity so as to enhance primary care and disease prevention, Prof Chan urged the seniors to get both seasonal influenza and pneumococcal vaccinations to reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death.

As of November 12 about 11,000 and 9,400 doses of pneumococcal vaccinations had been administered via the Vaccination Subsidy Scheme and the Government Vaccination Programme.