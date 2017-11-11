Hospitals prepared for flu season

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said today the Hospital Authority has plans in place to deal with the upcoming influenza season.

She said according to surveillance by the Centre for Health Protection, the flu situation has yet to hit its peak.

The more than 100% occupancy rate is only occurring in some hospitals and individual wards, Prof Chan added.

She said the authority will monitor the situation and take measures including increasing manpower and beds when the winter flu season arrives.

“The flu season will be at its height, probably later in the year or early next year, according to previous experience. The Hospital Authority has plans to deal with the situation,” she said.