More register as organ donors

Showing support: Organ recipients and representatives from six religious groups celebrate Organ Donation Day 2017 and the Centralised Organ Donation Register’s 9th anniversary.

More than 274,000 people have registered as donors in the Centralised Organ Donation Register, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said today.

Speaking at a ceremony celebrating Organ Donation Day 2017 and the Centralised Organ Donation Register’s 9th anniversary, Prof Chan said more than 550 organisations, enterprises and schools have supported and signed the Organ Donation Promotion Charter since its launch in June last year.

The Charter Signatories pledged to promote the culture of organ donation internally and in the community, she added.



However, Prof Chan said various studies show some people still avoid talking about organ donation.

“We encourage the public to have more discussions on organ donation and give it more thought so as to change their perception on the matter," she said.

Today’s event, organised by the Food & Health Bureau and the Department of Health, promoted the message that organ donation is not a taboo subject and encouraged residents to share their wish to donate organs with their families.

Promotional booths have been set up at 18 MTR stations for people to fill out organ donation forms.

The department’s organ donation promotion vehicle is visiting the 18 districts across the city this month to encourage more people to register as donors.

Click here for organ donation registration and visit this website for details.