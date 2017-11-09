Antibiotics guidelines under study

The Department of Health is working on guidelines on the use of antibiotics.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan told reporters today the department is engaging private medical practitioners to study how antibiotics are being used in the private health sector.

The Government launched the Hong Kong Strategy & Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance in July, outlining key areas, objectives and actions to contain the threat of antimicrobial resistance in Hong Kong.

Prof Chan said the department will study ways to help implement the plan's recommendations.

On supplying medicine for patients suffering from a rare disease, Prof Chan said the Hospital Authority has been in contact with a pharmaceutical company and will work to make this medication available in Hong Kong.