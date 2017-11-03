4 events get 'M' Mark

The Major Sports Events Committee has awarded 'M' Mark status to four events.

They are the Cathay Pacific Sun Hung Kai Financial Hong Kong Squash Open 2017, the 2017 ICF Canoe Ocean Racing World Championships - Hong Kong, the YONEX-SUNRISE Hong Kong Open Badminton Championships 2017 and the UBS Hong Kong Open.

They will be held from November 12 to 26.

Committee Chairman Karl Kwok said the events will add colour and vibrancy to Hong Kong and attract more visitors.

"'M' Mark events showcase Hong Kong's capability to host world-class events and reinforce its position as the events capital of Asia."

The "M" Mark system began in 2004 to help local national sports associations organise more major sports events and nurture them into sustainable undertakings.

So far $113.5 million has been approved to support recognised "M" Mark events which have increased from four in 2005 to 13 in 2017.

