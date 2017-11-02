Lunar NY stalls to be sold

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department will put stalls at the 2018 Lunar New Year fairs up for open auction from November 6.

The fairs will be held at 15 locations from February 10 to 16.

A total of 1,154 wet goods stalls, 854 dry goods stalls, eight thematic stalls and 17 fast food stalls will be auctioned.

Opening prices will range from $620 to $10,650 for wet goods stalls, $730 to $13,920 for dry goods stalls, and $7,450 to $366,780 for fast food stalls.

Eight thematic stalls will be set up in Victoria Park for selling festive commodities and the opening price will be $40,750.

