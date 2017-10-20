HK team to sport 'flying dragon' logo

Splendid symbol: Scallywag's skipper David Witt poses with Brand Hong Kong's "flying dragon" logo at its team base in Alicante, Spain, the starting point of the Volvo Ocean Race.

Brand Hong Kong's "flying dragon" logo will be prominently displayed on the Hong Kong team's ocean-going yacht in the prestigious Volvo Ocean Race, the Information Services Department announced today.

Scallywag is the first team from Hong Kong to compete in the eight-month round-the-world sailing race.

Skippered by veteran Australian sailor David Witt, Scallywag is crewed by a world-class team of international sailors including Hong Kong's Tiger Mok.

The department said BrandHK will serve as a supporting organisation for the team, adding its "flying dragon" logo will be shown on the sails and hull of the team's sleek 65-foot ocean-going yacht.

BrandHK's spokesman and Deputy Director of Information Services Brett Free said the race provides a great opportunity to publicise Hong Kong as an Asia's world city in full view of international media, sports fans and corporate sponsors.

"We look forward to seeing BrandHK's 'flying dragon' soaring high during the race."

The department added the "flying dragon" symbol will also be featured at the Scallywag Team Base at each of the race's 12 stopover locations, and visitors will be able to get a flavour of Hong Kong's lifestyle through the display.

The first leg of the race will start on October 22 in Alicante, Spain, with the finish line in the Hague, the Netherlands, scheduled for around June 30.

BrandHK Facebook page will post weekly updates of Scallywag's progress.

Scallywag Facebook page will also post the team's updates written by its on-board reporter.