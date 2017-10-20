Infant formula mislabelled

The Centre for Food Safety has found that the vitamin content of a tinned infant formula sample was inconsistent with the declared value on its nutrition label.

The Similac follow-up formula 2 product is from Ireland with a net weight of 400g per tin and an expiry date of March 11, 2018.

A sample taken from a retail outlet in Causeway Bay was tested to have an actual vitamin B3 content of 1.3mg per 100g, which was inconsistent with the declared content of 3.8mg per 100g.

The vendor stopped selling the affected batch after being informed by the centre of the irregularity.

The centre urged the trade to stop selling the affected batch of the product immediately.

The centre is tracing the distribution of the product.