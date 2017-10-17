Man arrested for selling unregistered drugs

Poisonous pharmaceuticals : The Department of Health and Police seize three unregistered pharmaceutical products from a Sham Shui Po retail stall which were found to contain undeclared part 1 poisons.

A 35-year-old man was arrested after Department of Health officers and Police seized three unregistered pharmaceutical products from a Sham Shui Po retail stall today.

The joint operation was mounted after test results found three undeclared poisons in samples of products purchased by officers from the stall.

The products Zang Yao Xuan Du Wang Cao Ben Ru Gao, Qi Du Zang Wang Gao and Xie Wang Jin Gu Leng Fu Tie were found to contain undeclared part 1 poisons.

The department reminded the public not to buy or use products of doubtful composition or from unknown sources.

All registered pharmaceutical products should carry a Hong Kong registration number on the package in the format of “HK-XXXXX”.

People who have purchased the products should stop using them, and consult healthcare professionals if feeling unwell.

They can submit the products to the department’s Drug Office at Room 1856, Wu Chung House, 213 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai, for disposal.