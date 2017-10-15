Storm signal downgraded

The Hong Kong Observatory has downgraded Typhoon Signal from No. 8 to No. 3 as Typhoon Khanun moves away from the city.

Typhoon Signal No. 8, issued at 8.40am today, was replaced by Signal No. 3 at 7.20pm.

During the storm 202 people sought refuge at the Home Affairs Department's temporary shelters.

The 1823 Government Call Centre received 80 reports of fallen trees.

No reports of flooding and landslide were received.

The Hospital Authority said 22 people sought medical treatment at public hospitals.

The Airport Authority said, as of 5pm, 402 flights had been delayed and 67 cancelled.