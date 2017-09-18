Press here to Skip to the main content
Chinese film festival opens

September 18, 2017
Chinese cinema

Chinese cinema:  Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (third left) opens Chinese Film Panorama 2017.

Chinese Film Panorama 2017 opened today with the screening of nature documentary Born in China. 

 

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah said this year marks the festival's 20th anniversary.

 

He said Chinese cinema has been growing in production size and quality over the past two decades, adding Chinese films have made Chinese proud by receiving accolades at various major international film festivals.

 

Held by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department and the South China Film Industry Workers Union, the festival showcases 16 recent Chinese films.

 

It runs until October 22.

 

Tickets are available at URBTIX.

 

Click here for details.



