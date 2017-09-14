Elderly volunteers commended

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong commended organisations and elderly volunteers in a ceremony today for implementing community programmes.

They are participants in the Opportunities for the Elderly Project, which encourages seniors to unleash their potential to contribute to society.

Dr Law said more than $60 million has been granted in support for 5,000 district programmes since the Social Welfare Department launched the scheme in 1998.

"I am glad to see some elderly volunteers have been actively involved in the planning and implementation of activities, not only displaying their outstanding organisational ability and leadership but also demonstrating the worthiness of elderly persons."

The ceremony saw awards presented to organisations and elderly volunteers who implemented one-year projects in 2016-17.

The awardees also enjoyed a variety performance and a luncheon with more than 300 elderly people and their carers to celebrate the Hong Kong Special Administration Region's 20th anniversary.