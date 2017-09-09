Cantonese opera centre opens

Hall of fame: The Cantonese Opera Education & Information Centre is divided into six zones, with the Artists Zone featuring valuable photos and footage of 80 Cantonese opera stars.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department opened its Cantonese Opera Education & Information Centre today to foster the conservation, education and heritage of Cantonese opera.

Located in Ko Shan Theatre New Wing, the centre has assembled a wealth of valuable information and video footage.

It comprises six areas - the History Zone, the Artists Zone, the Playscript, the Vocal & Music Zone, the Makeup Zone, the Stage Set Zone, and the Audiovisual Zone.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah said: "The Government has long been at the forefront of promoting the development of Cantonese opera. Over $40 million is allocated annually to promote, preserve and develop Cantonese opera, our cultural treasure."

He said the centre will support the department's work in promoting and perpetuating Cantonese opera, and it is hoped the younger generation will gain a deeper understanding of the genre and Cantonese opera's reach can be broadened.

People are welcome to visit the centre, which offers free admission sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays to Sundays and public holidays.

Click here for reservations and enquiries.