Lau Kong-wah visits Yuen Long

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah visited Yuen Long District today to open a community hall.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Yuen Long Town East Community Hall, Mr Lau said there are many ethnic minority and young people as well as new arrivals in the district, creating big demand for community facilities.

"Yuen Long Town East Community Hall is the sixth community hall in the district and will help to provide an additional venue for local organisations to hold various activities, fulfilling an aim to build social cohesion among different sectors."

Mr Lau also met District Councillors to discuss local issues.

He then visited Pok Oi Café, a social enterprise in Tin Heng Estate, and chatted with its young baristas.

He also visited Tin Shui Wai Methodist Primary School and the Yuen Long District Sports Association.