Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah today congratulated Hong Kong cyclist Meng Zhaojuan for winning a silver medal in the Women's Individual (Road Cycling) event at the 13th National Games.

Mr Lau said: "Benefiting from strategic interactions with her teammates, Meng Zhaojuan has revealed extraordinary composure and performed at her best to win the medal.

“We are all proud of her achievement."