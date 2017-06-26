Elderly dental scheme to expand

The Elderly Dental Assistance Programme will be expanded from July 3 to cover Old Age Living Allowance recipients aged 70 or above, the Community Care Fund secretariat announced today.

More elders who have financial difficulties and do not receive Comprehensive Social Security Assistance will benefit from free dental services.

The fund expanded the programme in 2015 to cover elderly people who are Old Age Living Allowance recipients.

The expenditure involved in this phase of the scheme will be backed by $800 million in funding.

The subsidy will be disbursed to dentists directly by the Dental Association which is implementing the programme.

No additional fees will be charged to people joining the scheme.

From July 3, eligible people aged 70 or above can apply in person and make appointments at one of the 180 district units, including elderly centres, community centres and dental clinics, which process applications directly.

An information leaflet and a list of the district units will be available at the elderly centres.

Click here for details.