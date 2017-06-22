Flu jab campaign to launch

This year’s seasonal influenza programmes will be launched in October and November, the Centre for Health Protection announced today.

They will cover last year's expanded population groups and the subsidy level will remain at $190 per dose.

Reviewing the 2016-17 season, the centre said 701,000 doses of the seasonal influenza vaccination were administered, an increase of 18.6% compared to 2015-16.

The doses included 413,000 under the Government Vaccination Programme and 288,000 under the Vaccination Subsidy Scheme, increases of 4.7% and 46.4%.

The rise was mainly due to a new eligible group of children aged from six to 11, the increase in vaccinations for children aged from six months to below six-years-old, and elderly people.

The centre said it will continue to work closely with stakeholders, private doctors, kindergartens and primary schools to promptly prepare on-campus vaccination outreach activities.