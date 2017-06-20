Qing treasures to be displayed

More than 200 sets of precious exhibits from Beijing’s Palace Museum will be displayed at the Museum of History from July 2 to October 9.

The "Longevity & Virtues: Birthday Celebrations of the Qing Emperors & Empress Dowagers" exhibition is part of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region 20th anniversary activities.

Three of the treasures were uncrated today for the media.

The first is a portion of a painting scroll entitled Birthday Celebration of Empress Dowager Chongqing that faithfully presents the grandness and jubilance of the 60th birthday of the mother of Emperor Qianlong.

Another treasure is the Dharaṇi Sutra copied by Prince Hongli, which was meticulously prepared by Emperor Qianlong while he was still a prince to present to Emperor Yongzheng to celebrate his 60th birthday.

The third treasure is a set of bronze bells with surfaces cast with dragon and cloud motifs, which were played in the palace during Ming and Qing times.

The exhibition is presented by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department and the Palace Museum.