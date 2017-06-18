Elderly expo attracts 43,000

The Gerontech & Innovation Expo & Summit concluded today, seeing more than 43,000 people attend the three-day event.

Officiating at the closing ceremony, Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man said he would like to see the momentum in caring for the elderly sustained in the community.

He called on young people to come up with innovative solutions to benefit the elderly.

The summit explored issues regarding ageing in the technological era, showcased new technology products and explored strategies in applying technology and innovation to enhance the elderly's life quality.