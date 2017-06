Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah will attend a cultural exchange festival in Shenzhen on June 18.

The "Shenzhen x Hong Kong Art & Culture Exchange Festival” is co-organised by the Shenzhen Municipal Government, Hong Kong’s Youth Square and other groups.

Hong Kong cellist Trey Lee, Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts Chinese Music Ensemble, Shenzhen Senior High School Lily Children’s Choir and the Shenzhen Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform at the festival's closing ceremony.