The eligibility age for the Elderly Health Care Voucher Scheme will be lowered from 70 to 65 from July 1, the Department of Health announced today.

The vouchers can be used to settle fees for primary care services given by participating providers.

About 400,000 additional people will benefit from the change.

The annual voucher amount for each eligible person is $2,000 and each account can accumulate up to $4,000.

Click here for details.