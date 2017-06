City celebration: Hongkong Post and China Post will jointly issue a stamp to mark the anniversary.

City celebration: Hongkong Post will issue special stamps to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Hongkong Post will issue two sets of special stamps to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on July 1.

The first set features four stamps showing the vitality and attractiveness of Hong Kong.

Jointly issued with China Post, the second set features a stamp showing people celebrating the anniversary with lion dancers.

Official first day covers will be on sale for $1.30 at all post offices from tomorrow.