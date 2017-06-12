Watercress honey recall ordered

The Centre for Food Safety has ordered the recall of a batch of watercress honey imported from Macau.

The importer is Chun Tat Food. The product is in 500ml bottles with a use-by date of September 18, 2018.

The centre urged the public not to consume the product. The food trade should stop selling and using it.

Through its surveillance system, the centre noted an announcement from the Food Safety Centre in Macau that the level of preservative benzoic acid detected in the product had exceeded the local legal limit.

The importer confirmed it had brought in 144 bottles of the product for sale in its retail shop, and all had sold out.

The centre has instructed the importer to initiate a recall.

Consumers can call the importer’s hotline 2818 9779 for more information.