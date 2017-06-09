Press here to Skip to the main content
Sophia Chan visits Yuen Long families

June 09, 2017
Caring companionship

Caring companionship:  Acting Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan (centre) visits Yuen Long households.

Acting Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan visited elderly and needy families in Yuen Long today as part of the Celebrations for All project.

 

Prof Chan visited three households to learn about their daily lives.

 

Launching the home visit programme in Yuen Long, Prof Chan said 10 organisations will mobilise hundreds of volunteers to visit more than 13,000 households to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

 

"We hope to enhance interaction with the public through these home visits," she said.



