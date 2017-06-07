Underage alcohol sale to be banned

The Government has proposed amending the law to ban the sale and supply of alcohol to underage people.

Under the current legislation, the sale of liquor to minors in licensed premises and unlicensed venues like liquor stores, convenience stores and supermarkets as well as online is not prohibited.

The amendment bill will prohibit the sale of alcohol to minors from vending machines as well as licensed and unlicensed premises. Offenders will be liable to a $50,000 fine.

The bill also requires alcohol vendors to display a notice on the sale restriction in their premises, and for online vendors to ask for buyers' proof of age and to display the notice. Offenders will be liable to a $25,000 fine.

The Food & Health Bureau said the Department of Health will prepare guidelines to help vendors comply with the new regulations.

The Dutiable Commodities Ordinance and the Dutiable Commodities (Liquor) Regulations will be gazetted on June 9 and tabled at the Legislative Council on June 21.