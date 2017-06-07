Poultry trade to continue as is

The Government today announced the outcome of the public consultation on the way forward for Hong Kong's live poultry trade.

It has agreed to keep the status quo for the trade after considering the consultant’s study and the consultation results.

The Food & Health Bureau said, prompted by the emergence of avian influenza incidents in recent years, a consultancy study was commissioned to advise on the way forward for the live poultry trade.

The study was completed early this year, followed by a public consultation exercise from April 3 to June 3, with over 80 written submissions received.

According to the views collected, the public and the live poultry trade support keeping the retailing of live poultry and the importation of live poultry from the Mainland.

Health experts recognise the existing avian influenza safeguard measures have been effective, though their views on whether to maintain the retailing of live poultry supply are divided.

On segregation between live poultry and humans at live poultry outlets, some legislators and deputations support the idea, while views from the trade are divided in view of the space limitation of most retail outlets.

On whether and where the Cheung Sha Wan Temporary Wholesale Poultry Market should be relocated, views are divergent and the Government will engage the trade to develop pragmatic options.