Views sought on tightened food law

The Government launched today a public consultation on proposals to update and enhance the regulation of metallic contamination in food.

The proposed amendments to the Food Adulteration (Metallic Contamination) Regulations will better protect public health, facilitate effective regulation and harmonise with international standards

The total number of metallic contaminants covered will increase from seven to 14.

Maximum levels of the additional seven metals - barium, boron, copper, manganese, nickel, selenium and uranium - are set exclusively to natural mineral waters, bottled and packaged drinking waters.

The existing food categories will be replaced with specific maximum levels targeting individual food and food groups.

The total number of maximum levels of metallic contaminants will increase from 19 to 145. Ninety are more stringent than the existing levels permitted.

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department said that according to the Centre for Food Safety’s test results and studies, the metallic contamination levels in food in the local market can generally comply with the proposed maximum levels.

The department will consider granting a grace period for the amendment regulations to come into effect so the trade and stakeholders will have reasonable time to get prepared for the updated standards.

It will take into account the views received during the public consultation before finalising the legislative proposals.

The consultation lasts until September 5. The public can send their views to the Centre for Food Safety by post (43/F, Queensway Government Offices, 66 Queensway), fax (2893 3547) or email (metal_consultation@fehd.gov.hk).

The Government will also conduct two forums to collect views.

Click here for the consultation document.