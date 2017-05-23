Leisure facilities to open free

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department will open recreation and sports facilities for free use on July 1 to mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The facilities include badminton courts, tennis courts, basketball courts, bowling greens, archery ranges, swimming pools and water sports centres.

Bookings can be made at Leisure Link booking counters from 9am on June 24.

Each person can only book one free session irrespective of the types of facilities. No prior booking is required for swimming pools.

