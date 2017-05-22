Recall ordered on illicit milk

The Centre for Food Safety has ordered the recall of a batch of milk illicitly imported from Hokkaido.

The importer is Temptation Taste Confectionery. The product is in one-litre and 200ml cartons with use-by dates of June 24, 2017, and June 23, 2017.

The centre called on the public not to consume the product. The food trade should stop selling and using it.

During an inspection the centre found the product had no import permission given by the Director of Food & Environmental Hygiene.

According to the importer, 420 cartons of the one-litre pack and 840 cartons of the 200ml pack have been imported. Some of the cartons have been distributed to retail outlets.

The centre has instructed the importer to stop sales and initiate a recall.

Consumers can call the importer’s hotline 3543 0361 for more information.

The centre will prosecute the importer.