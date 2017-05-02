Diet design competitions open

Applications are invited for two design competitions promoting low-salt-and-sugar diets.

They are jointly organised by the Government and the Committee on Reduction of Salt & Sugar in Food.

The public can join the Low-Salt & Low-Sugar Front-of-pack Label Design Competition while school students can enter the Smart Choices for Low-Salt & Low-Sugar Slogan Writing & Poster Design Competition.

Winning entries may be featured in government promotional materials.

The prize presentation ceremony will be held on Food Safety Day in October.

The application deadline is July 7.

