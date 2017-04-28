New sports centre to open

Fitness facilities: The new Harbour Road Sports Centre will open on May 8.

The new Harbour Road Sports Centre, relocated to 27 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, will open on May 8, the Leisure & Cultural Services Department announced today.

The reprovisioned centre is adjacent to the existing one which will be demolished to facilitate the construction of the MTR Sha Tin to Central Link.

The new sports centre, occupying 6,300 square metres, provides a multipurpose arena that can be used for ball games, two dance rooms, five squash courts, one table-tennis room with seven tables and a fitness room.

Its eco-friendly design includes a green roof and solar panels on the rooftop.

The centre will be open from 7am to 11pm daily, except on the second and fourth Monday each month when it will be closed from 8am to 2pm for maintenance.

People can reserve the facilities from tomorrow via the Leisure Link booking system, booking counters, self-service kiosk or the telephone services centre.

For enquiries call 2827 9684.