Imported Zika case reported

The Centre for Health Protection is investigating the first imported case of Zika virus infection in Hong Kong this year, and has urged the public to adopt strict anti-mosquito measures and practise safe sex during travel.

The case involves a 31-year-old woman who visited Ecuador and Peru from April 8 to 21, which are classified as Zika-affected areas by the World Health Organization.

The patient could not recall mosquito bites during travel or in Hong Kong.

She came down with headache, sore throat and nausea after returning to Hong Kong and was put in isolation at Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital after testing positive for the Zika virus. She is in stable condition.

Centre for Health Protection Controller Dr Wong Ka-hing said the case will be reported to the organisation as well as Mainland and Macau health authorities.

The Port Health Office's new requirement for disinsection to be conducted on all inbound aircraft from Zika-affected areas took effect today to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

No irregularities have been detected so far.

Dr Wong reminded pregnant women and those planning pregnancy not to travel to affected areas.

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department will conduct mosquito surveys and implement control measures in areas visited by the patient since her return.