District hygiene meeting held

Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man today met District Councillors to discuss environmental hygiene issues and the work plan for the coming year.

The meeting was attended by the chairmen and vice-chairmen of the 18 District Councils' food and environmental hygiene committees.

Government representatives introduced the preliminary results of the review on the pilot scheme on installing Internet Protocol (IP) cameras at refuse dumping blackspots and strengthened cleaning services for central dividers.

Dr Ko said the pilot scheme has progressed smoothly and been effective, with the volume of illegally disposed refuse and the number of complaints decreasing significantly.

Upon the completion of the trial in June, the Government will conduct a comprehensive review on its effectiveness, including the deployment of resources, to consider ways to extend it.

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department will require contractors to provide cleaning services for central dividers and roadside landscapes with dedicated teams and consider deploying manpower or installing IP cameras to strengthen enforcement.

It will educate the public not to dispose of refuse from vehicles.

The meeting also noted mosquito control and prevention work at construction sites will be stepped up with extra pest control inspection teams being established.

"We will consider the views and suggestions raised by the participants and continue to review the effectiveness of various cleaning measures in the interest of making timely adjustments," Dr Ko said.